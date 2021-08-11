Masks required indoors at Bills games until Erie County’s Covid-19 transmission rate goes down

Fans celebrate after the Buffalo Bills win 27-24 during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Until Erie County gets below the CDC’s threshold for “substantial” Covid-19 transmission, fans attending Bills games, concerts and other events at Highmark Stadium will be required to wear face masks when in concourses, indoor areas and other enclosed spaces, a Health Department spokesperson told News 4.

Erie County announced Wednesday that these rules will be in effect for Saturday’s Billy Joel concert at Highmark Stadium. They apply to all fans, staff and vendors, regardless of vaccination status.

“This applies to events and activities at Highmark Stadium while Erie County is experiencing ‘substantial’ or higher transmission,” the spokesperson said when asked if these rules also apply for Bills games.

Fans are not required to wear a mask when seated outdoors.

The Bills’ only preseason game at home this year is Saturday, Aug. 28 against the Green Bay Packers. They have an open practice at the stadium scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1. The home opener is Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Erie County has been experiencing “substantial” COVID-19 transmission since late July, according to CDC measurements (neighboring Niagara, Orleans and Chautauqua counties are also currently in this designation). Anyone entering an Erie County facility or building has been required to wear a mask since July 31, the county said.

The CDC’s definition of “substantial” transmission applies to counties with 50.00–99.99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days (100 or above is considered “high” transmission). The health department’s most recent update said Erie County saw 70.7 new cases per 100,000 persons in the seven-day period ending last Saturday, up nearly tenfold since this time last month.

