(Watch Sean McDermott’s Thursday conference in its entirety in the video player above.)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sean McDermott is about to enter his 23rd season in the NFL, and his seventh as head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

But this year is different. While still serving in this role, McDermott is harkening back to his pre-Bills days with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers, pulling double duty as defensive coordinator in Leslie Frazier’s absence.

McDermott was asked how his perspective as a defensive coordinator has changed since taking the lead with the Bills in 2017.

“When you’re just strictly on one side of the ball, you don’t get a chance to get exposed to that knowledge, that wisdom, and it helps you when you cross-train a little bit,” McDermott said. “I remember Andy Reid always did a good job with that in my first job in Philadelphia. In the offseason, he would have us clinic each other — offensive staff clinic the defensive staff and vice versa.”

Even after more than two decades in the big leagues, the start of the season hasn’t lost its charm on McDermott.

“I think it’s an honor any time you can be in the NFL, number one,” he said. “I was thinking more about the honor of playing on 9/11. I think that’s something we’re grateful for as a team. Any time you open a season, it’s exciting.”

Waxing poetic, McDermott spoke of the shift into September on multiple levels.

“I think the grass smells a little different this time of year. Friday night, you’re seeing high school football being played. Saturday afternoons, normally colleges are playing.”

During Thursday afternoon’s conference with reporters, McDermott mentioned that safety Micah Hyde would be limited in practice following his “jog-through session” the previous day. Hyde was out for most of the 2022 season after a neck injury debilitated him in September.

The Bills take on the Jets this Monday at 8:15 p.m. Prior to the game, catch the latest updates on the team’s season during Buffalo Kickoff Live at 7 p.m. on WIVB.