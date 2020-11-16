McDermott: Mitch Morse’s absence a “coaches decision”

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Bills center Mitch Morse was ready to go Sunday after missing the previous week with a concussion. He cleared concussion protocol and was listed as active on the Buffalo roster, but didn’t play a down against the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Sean McDermott said he was healthy, but made a “coaches decision” not to play him.

“Just felt like for that week, that week being last week, we felt like we had some momentum with the group we had had in when Mitch went down and wanted to take a look at it one more week there,” McDermott said.

When asked, McDermott didn’t say that Morse was “benched” though, nor did he say that Morse was the starter.

“That lineup will be determined every week,” McDermott said.

Instead of Morse on the interior, the Bills went with Jon Feliciano, Brian Winters and Ike Boettger. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll says don’t look too much into Morse’s absence on the line.

“That doesn’t mean anything for next week or the week after that,” Daboll said. “Just had some continuity going with those guys. They’ve done a good job in there together.”

Morse had not missed a game this season until his injury against the Patriots in week eight.