McDermott on LeSean McCoy’s release: ‘We’ll always root for him’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, in looking forward to the team’s season opener at the New York Jets, said the organization has nothing but good will toward LeSean McCoy, for years the team’s best option on offense.

“Those are tough decisions. That was a tough decision and LeSean is a real good football player. We’ll always root for him,” McDermott said of McCoy’s release over the weekend. “We’ll always make the best decision for our team.”

McCoy, who landed in Kansas City with the Chiefs, according to reports, expressed his gratitude toward Bills fans.

LeSean McCoy says farewell to Bills fans on his Instagram – we'll always remember the gallop through the snow to win in overtime, and going on to break the playoff drought. Posted by News 4 WIVB Buffalo on Monday, September 2, 2019