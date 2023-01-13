(Watch the full conference in the video above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins for the third time in four months.

During his Friday morning conference updating us on the status of the team, Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke of the challenges the Dolphins will bring to the Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

One of the things he often mentioned was their speed.

“They do a really good job of moving him all around and they have great team speed with 10 and 17 so we’ll have to make sure we’re on our details and know where our help is,” McDermott said of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

What it comes down to for the Bills, in a season where each team has already one once, is “focus” and the “level of execution,” McDermott says.

Sean McDermott on Jordan Poyer being able to play through the injuries he's dealt with: "He is so tough, I've just had so much respect for who he is as a person, who he is as a player." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 13, 2023

Regarding the Bills Mafia, McDermott, with a laugh, said “Just keep being themselves.”

Sunday’s game will start at 1 p.m. See our full schedule of coverage below:

