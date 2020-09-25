McDermott’s “D” faces big challenge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills defense has been good but not dominant during their wins over the Jets and Dolphins.

They will face a much stiffer test on Sunday when a well-balanced Rams offense arrives at Bills Stadium.

LA has the ability to win games with the pass and the run.

Quarterback Jared Goff has 11 completions of 20+ yards, 2nd most in the NFL, behind Josh Allen. Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White labeled the Rams attack “explosive”.

“He (Goff) does a great job of taking control of the offense,” White told reporters on Thursday. “The offensive coordinator does a good job of getting their player into space and into situations where they can be successful, so to be successful on defense we have to run to the ball and play team total defense.”

Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and Tyler Higbee are Goff’s top targets and the offensive line has done a very good job of protecting their quarterback, allowing just 2 sacks this season. The Rams passing attack involves a lot of misdirection and movement prior to the snap.

“Our eyes are probably going to be the biggest thing going into this game,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “There’s a lot of stuff behind the line of scrimmage, eye-candy, trying to get you looking one way and the play is going the other way.”

“We have to make sure we’re communicating and talking, that’s a big part of it for us,” Sean McDermott said.

Goff has been very good at using play-action to set up the pass. Defenses have to respect the threat of the run because the Rams are one of the NFL’s top rushing teams. LA has 334 yards on the ground this season, 3rd most in the NFL.

“We always talk about pass rush this and pass rush that but you can’t pass rush unless you can stop the run. That’s the number 1 thing we install here,” defensive end Mario Addison says. “They will test your edge. One thing about those guys, you can’t be out of your gap or they will expose you.”

The Bills were without linebackers Tremaine Edmunds(shoulder) and Matt Milano(hamstring) last Sunday. Both players have been practicing on a limited basis this week and their return will be crucial in the Bills success against the Rams offense.

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.