ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than five years ago, Bills linebacker A.J. Klein made one of the most unexpected and best decisions of his life thanks to his wife, Taylor.

In the span of six months, Klein went from starting his family to becoming a father to his adopted son Cannon and biological daughter Bowie.

“I can’t imagine my life without them and the process of how everything happened, it’s kind of hard to explain,” Klein said.

Klein and his wife made the decision to adopt after the pair had a discussion about it, as Taylor had grown up in a family that fostered children.

“From the beginning, we always said whatever child is lucky enough or we’re lucky enough to bring into our home, that’s our child,” Klein said. “God is gonna take care of this. It’s not our position or our place to pick and choose what we want.”

On Jan. 25, 2019, Cannon James Klein was born — a moment Klein said brought him to tears as his wife held the newborn.

Six months later, on July 27, 2019 Bowie Rose Klein came into the world, joining her forever best friend Cannon as a member of the Klein family.

“They really bring us so much joy and even though it was hard at the beginning juggling two toddlers, literally a newborn and another newborn those first two years,” Klein said. “You kind of just black out and you go how did we make it through that?”

With Father’s Day on June 18, Klein said his goal as a dad is to be a constant presence in his children’s lives. He described the holiday as a time to spend time with your children, opting to be an “on-the-floor dad” versus one that is less involved.

With Cannon and Bowie both continuing to grow, Klein said he’s found a new definition of love since becoming a parent — just as his own parents once said.

“Looking back on it now it’s pretty crazy how everything just fell into place how it was supposed to,” Klein said. “[It’s] meant to be.”