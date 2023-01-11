BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at his home, the team announced on Wednesday. Those are the words many Bills fans have been waiting to hear since last week.

Medical experts say it was the quick reaction from on field medical staff that led to his quick recovery.

“This is basically an electrical event where all of the sudden your heart goes out of rhythm. So if that happens land you can correct that quickly, you can get back to normal pretty quickly too,” Dr. Anne Curtis, professor at the Jacobs School of Medicine, told News 4.

Hamlin was resuscitated on the field after the Bills medical staff quickly identified he did not have a pulse. He was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation and care. He spent several days in the intensive care unit, even watching the Bills-Patriots game from his hospital room on Sunday. Then, he was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Monday.

Hamlin went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday, according to Kaleida Health officials.

Hamlin’s discharge comes just nine days after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in Cincinnati during the Bills-Bengals game.

“Everything has to go right and it did go right because the team practiced and worked together and had everything pre-planned and set up in case anything like this terrible event did happen,” Dr. Samuel Cloud, chief medical officer at ECMC, said.

Dr. Curtis says effective CPR keeps the blood pumping throughout the body and keeps organs working normally, including the brain.

“It keeps blood circulating through the body and providing especially the brain with oxygen, which is vital for survival. That effective CPR actually keeps things going in a normal fashion if it’s done well,” Dr. Curtis said.

Hamlin took to Twitter on Tuesday saying he was passing many of the tests the staff at Gates Vascular and Buffalo General were performing. Kaleida Health said in a statement Hamlin underwent several cardiac, neurological and vascular tests. Dr. Curtis says she expects they did a cardiac MRI, genetic testing and other evaluations to ensure Hamlin would not go into cardiac arrest again.

Bills players spoke on Wednesday during the regular media briefing. Quarterback Josh Allen said the entire team is happy he is home, but many teammates are itching to see Hamlin in person soon.

“Just making sure he gets his rest and recovery and taking it slow. Obviously just trying to get back to being himself, but I hope he knows, the guys are ready to see him,” Allen said.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the team is focusing on the game against Miami this week, but Hamlin remains in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

“His health and wellbeing is number one as far as that goes. I feel really good about where that is though. The fact that he is home and with his parents,” McDermott said.

Kaleida Health said on Wednesday Hamlin is resting at home with his parents, Mario and Nina, as well as his younger brother Damir.

Doctors say they hope more people learn CPR so that more lives can be saved just like Damar’s.

“Everybody in society that is physically capable of doing CPR should learn how to do CPR because you just never know when somebody around you is going to need that skill from you,” Dr. Cloud concluded.