Micah Hyde’s charity softball game returns to Sahlen Field in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Though the MLB and MLBPA may not get a deal done in time for Opening Day this year, the home of the Bisons will still be providing the action for Western New Yorkers, as Micah Hyde’s charity softball game will be returning to Sahlen Field in May.

The game is Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. and will benefit Hyde’s IMagINe for Youth Foundation. Tickets are now on sale at this link or at the Sahlen Field box office for $10 or $23, depending on the section. There are also a limited amount of front row tickets on sale for $85 that come with a Bills mini helmet autographed by Hyde.

Hyde will be joined by Bills teammates, coaches and other Buffalo legends on the diamond, as he was in the inaugural event in 2019. In that game, the Bills’ defense beat the offense, 8-7, following back-to-back home runs by safeties Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Josh Allen won the Home Run Derby and the event raised $40,000.

IMagINe strives to help children achieve a healthy, active and educated life. It was founded in 2015 to help financially disadvantaged kids succeed in school and on the field by providing them with necessary supplies, resources and equipment.

Growing up, I was fortunate to be heavily involved in sports. Though I was given the opportunity to do so, I witnessed the obstacles my family had to face in order to provide opportunities, not only for myself, but my siblings as well. With all of these activities came costs that were not easy for my mother to attain. I can remember being responsible for insurance and participation fees, travel costs along with purchasing the equipment needed. If it were not for my mom doing all that she could do, along with a support system that we were able to fall back on, I would not be where I am today. I know there are many kids that face similar circumstances, but unfortunately, they do not have a support system to depend on. That’s why the IMagINe for Youth Foundation is here to give children the support they need in order to participate.” Micah Hyde

Those interested in purchasing group tickets, suites or making a sponsorship donation for the event can contact Carley Sanfilippo at (414) 507-6197 or csanfilippo@team-lammi.com.

For more information on the IMagINe for Youth Foundation, click here.