The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is shown Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA (WIVB) — In just one day, more than 50,000 tickets for a potential Bills vs. Chiefs matchup in Atlanta were sold.

Remember, this game isn’t even officially happening yet. It’s set to take place Jan. 29 at the neutral site of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, pending a Bills victory over the Bengals AND a Chiefs victory over the Jaguars.

Those games, which will determine who competes for the AFC Championship, are happening this weekend.

Both the Bills and the Chiefs decided to give their season ticket holders who “previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets in Buffalo or Kansas City priority access to purchase tickets at a preferred rate,” the NFL said in a news release Friday morning.

This ticketing plan allowed supporters of each team to sit on their own respective sides of the field.

But there’s been technical trouble for Chiefs fans trying to get tickets that were seemingly reserved for them. They appeared to have only been left with the option of highly-priced resale tickets.

If tickets are available for a pre-sale or general sale, information on that will be released by the NFL at a later date. But if the Bills and Chiefs lose, those who already bought tickets will get their money back.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.