Near and far, Bills fans celebrate playoff berth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday night wasn’t an everyday victory for the Bills, as their win did more than add a “W” to the record, it secured the team a spot in the playoffs.

A defensive battle was waged on both sides in Pittsburgh as fans traveled south to watch the Bills beat the Steelers 17-10.

But back home, fans vocalized their spirited support for the team in places like (716) Food and Sport on Scott St.

During the game, fans told News 4 that they predicted a close, defensive game with a low score, and that’s what we got.

Close, but victorious, giving Bills fans a special reason to shout.

“Our team looks good, defense looks great today, huge game, pulled it out, especially on the prime game, first time having a prime-time game in a while,” Steve Musso said.

Joseph Paler called it an “awesome game” and a “huge win.”

“We’re super excited, I went to school here in Buffalo,” Mara McGinnis said. We actually live in New York City, but I’m back here just for one night and we’re so excited that were are here for this night.”