New Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders recants blue cheese hate: ‘I was wrong’

Emmanuel Sanders speaks at the Broncos media availability ahead of the Super Bowl on February 2, 2016. (Getty Images)

New Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caused a stir during his introductory press conference Friday by sharing his dislike of blue cheese, Buffalo’s preferred condiment to go alongside chicken wings.

“Blue cheese is disgusting,” Sanders said. “Blue cheese tastes like spoiled milk.”

Sanders likely didn’t know what he was getting himself into. Bills fans were mildly alarmed.

Uh oh, Emmanuel Sanders said he hates blue cheese with his wings and only wants ranch. That’s not going to go well……#billsmafia @ESanders_10 @wufosports pic.twitter.com/aq1W4B8KmG — Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) March 19, 2021

Oh no #billsmafia. Emmanuel Sanders just said blue cheese was disgusting…. — Justin Morello (@JustInToPics) March 19, 2021

Emmanuel Sanders says he prefers ranch over blue cheese for his wings. ☹️☹️ — Buffalo Bills Daily (@dailybills_) March 19, 2021

I love Emmanuel Sanders.



But get that man some damn blue cheese please. — Julie Klein (@julieputzak) March 19, 2021

It didn’t take long for someone to straighten Sanders out. Less than three hours later, Sanders was seated in front of a plate of wings with blue cheese.

“I was wrong,” Sanders said in a video, “because that’s actually probably the best blue cheese I’ve tasted. It doesn’t taste like rotten milk.”

I was wrong about blue cheese. 😳 I guess the blue cheese is different in Buffalo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ugbxbbJ3zV — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 19, 2021

Maybe after Sanders learns the playbook, someone can teach him the finer points of Buffalo-style blue cheese dressing. And maybe he’ll come to enjoy more than a microscopic amount of it on his wings, too.

But perhaps he and Bills coach Sean McDermott bonded over their mutual dislike of blue cheese during the free-agent process — McDermott is an admitted ranch dressing fan, himself.