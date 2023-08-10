PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills closed out their training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, and the team and their fans now look ahead to Saturday’s first preseason game against the Colts.

Saturday’s matchup marks another first beyond it being the preseason opener: it will be the first home game at Highmark Stadium amid construction of the new stadium across Abbott Road, marking a big test for the Bills’ new parking plans.

“We will be navigating this every game,” Bills vice president of operations and game experience Andy Major said. “We took a good look at it on Friday night, I know it was an open practice. But that was a good first… kind of blush of things.”

Major said there’s really no change in the number of parking spaces for cars between last year and this year. However, stadium construction has resulted in the RV lot being discontinued.

Though the RV lot may be gone, it does open more space for cars to park, according to Major. In addition, fans will now be able to park in the Bills’ lot that was previously used for game day staff members only.

While some fans at training camp said they weren’t overly concerned about the new parking situation, others are already planning ahead.

“The biggest tailgating sections are where they’re building the new stadium,” Bills fan Emily Galka said. “We loved to also park at like ECC and being able to walk over — kind of can’t do that anymore. So it’s like the extra planning it’s going to take and the time it’s going to take to get there, it’s a concern. But we also know, it’s the Bills, we’re still going to do it.”