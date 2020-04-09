New Stefon Diggs bobblehead features him in Bills jersey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The excitement over Stefon Diggs being a Buffalo Bill is real here in western New York.

FOCO is celebrating this with a new Stefon Diggs bobblehead figure, featuring the 26-year-old star athlete in a Bills jersey bearing the number 14.

“Stefon Diggs has been one of the league’s top receivers for some time now, and the news of him heading to Buffalo is very exciting,” said Matthew Katz, senior licensing manager at FOCO. “We know Bills Mafia is eager to see the pairing of Diggs with quarterback Josh Allen, and we’re confident they’ll be equally as excited to welcome Diggs to Buffalo with this limited edition bobblehead,” Katz continued.

To pre-order one for $45, click or tap this link. It will ship no later than July 2.