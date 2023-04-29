ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Day Two of the NFL Draft is in the books as rounds two and three wrapped up on Friday night. The Bills have added three new players over the past two days, drafting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round and Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams in the third.

Here’s a look at some of the notable and newsworthy storylines around the entire NFL in rounds two and three:

Round Two

The Steelers kicked off night two with a bang, drafting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick in the second round (32nd overall) as he joins his father’s former team. Joey Porter Sr. was a longtime linebacker and Super Bowl champion for Pittsburgh as the Steelers drafted him in the third round in 1999.

The very next pick was also noteworthy as the Titans traded up to the 33rd overall pick to draft Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after he fell to the second round. Levis was the fourth quarterback taken in the drat

Two picks later at 35th overall, the Raiders also moved up and traded with the Colts to draft one of the best tight ends in the draft, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer.

With the seventh pick in the second round the Falcons took someone who went to college just down the thruway in Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron.

Shifting gears to a team Bills fans always have their eyes on, the Chiefs traded up to pick No. 55 and added another weapon for Patrick Mahomes, drafting SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.

And on to the Bills, as they stayed at pick No. 59, and got one of the best interior offensive linemen in the draft, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence. He started 11 games at right guard last season for the Gators and along the way did not give up a sack all year. Torrence spent the first three seasons of his career at Louisiana before transferring to Florida in 2022. Torrence ended the season as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded run-blocking guard in college football and finished the year penalty-free.

Round Three

With the fifth pick in the third round (68th overall) the Lions took Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker making him the fifth QB taken in the draft.

Linebacker is a position of need for the Bills as Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears in free agency and two of the top linebackers in the draft went in the third round as the Broncos drafted Drew Sanders and Baltimore took Trenton Simpson. While Brandon Beane talks about taking the best player available and following their board, this could also show how they feel about the guys they already have at linebacker with Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and A.J. Klein. Even if the Bills had high grades on Sanders and Simpson, they had a limited amount of picks in this draft and it probably would have been tough to get one of them anyway.

A handful of wide receivers also went on night two as Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and UNC’s Josh Downs were taken in the third round.

Another Syracuse player was also drafted as the Cardinals selected cornerback Garrett Williams with the ninth pick in the third round (72nd overall).

Back to the Bills as they stayed at pick No. 91 in the third round, taking Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams. In 2022, Williams played in 14 games and racked up 131 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.

As far as Williams fitting in, he’s not going to be the replacement for Tremaine Edmunds as he’s not an inside guy. Beane said “we’ll start him outside” and added “I’m not gonna say he can never be a dual” but right now it’s likely he’ll come in and compete for a backup role and try to contribute on special teams.