ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Round 1 of the NFL draft is in the books and while the Bills did not select a wide receiver with their first-round pick, they did add another weapon for Josh Allen and the offense taking Utah tight end, Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills traded up to get him, marking the third time in Brandon Beane’s six drafts as general manager of the Bills he’s traded up in the first round (he did so in 2018 and 2022 as well). It’s also the second straight year Beane has moved up two spots in the first round. Remember, he traded to 23 from 25 last year to take Kaiir Elam. This year he traded up to 25 from 27 with Jacksonville. The Bills also gave up their fourth-round pick (130th overall) to do so.

As things stand right now, the Bills have four more picks in this year’s draft (a second, third, fifth and sixth). Beane said they have a lot of second-round grades on players. On Friday, the Bills are slated to pick 59th overall (second round) and 91st (third round). Here are guys to keep your eyes on as possible targets and positions the Bills could go with on Day 2.

Need at linebacker

The Bills don’t have many glaring holes but they do have a need at middle linebacker after Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears in free agency. Many people thought the Bills could have gone this direction with their first round pick.

Players to watch: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson, Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Eyeing WR on Day 2, instead?

While the Bills didn’t go wide receiver in the first round, I wouldn’t be surprised if they added one at some point on Day 2 to give Josh Allen as many weapons as possible. We eventually saw a run on receivers in the first round starting with Seattle at 20 as the Seahawks took Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After that four straight receivers ended up being taken but Beane did say that did not impact what they did with their pick and they didn’t have first-round grades on all of the wide outs that were taken on night one. Here are two receivers I think could make a good fit for the Bills and guys they could take on night two.

Players to watch: Tennessee WR Josh Downs, North Carolina WR Jalin Hyatt

Run stuffer needed

The other position I could see the Bills targeting is defensive tackle. This will be especially important for the future considering they don’t have anyone under contract at the position after this season. Ed Oliver is on the last year of his rookie deal after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option while DaQuan Jones is on the last season of his two-year deal. Plus they brought back Time Settle and Jordan Phillips on one-year deals as well. Here are two prospects the Bills might take on day two.

Players to watch: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton, Alabama DT Byron Young