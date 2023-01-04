BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL is still weighing their options regarding the resumption of the Bills-Bengals game, league officials stated during a Wednesday conference call.

“Everything is being considered,” said NFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations Troy Vincent. “It may not be perfect, but it will allow those that are participating or have earned that right to play to continue to play.”

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals was officially postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was taken by ambulance to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said there has been no decision on whether to resume the Bills-Bengals game at a later date. A decision will be made in the coming days. The outcome of the game has major playoff implications because the Bills (12-3) entered Monday night as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule as of Wednesday.

“We have not had that discussion,” Vincent said regarding postponing the Bills-Patriots game. “It’s really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players, and don’t get in front of that. And we’ll allow Sean and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important thing here, to guide us if we have to make that decision collectively with the club and what’s best for Sean and his team and the players.”

Regarding player safety, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills highlighted the quick response of the emergency medical staff, commending them for their work after Hamlin collapsed. He went on to share the organization’s safety plans for incidents exactly like these.

“Our preparation for these incidents starts many many months before game day,” Sills explained.

“My greatest fear had flashed in front of me [Monday night], but for the goodness and grace of god, Damar is still here and he’s still fighting,” an emotional Vincent said. “There’s no playbook for managing real-time drama and emotions associated with the immediate, life-threatening event that occurred Monday night.”

The Associated Press and WROC contributed to this report.