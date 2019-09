BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -

1 - Q: Do you prepare with the thought that maybe you will see both quarterbacks? A: To a point I think we do that every week. This week will be no different. I don’t anticipate that being any different in terms of knowing and preparing for the skillset of both. But really, putting most of our time in to the number one quarterback. Yeah so, listen Eli Manning, you just turn the tape on and he is from preseason to the first week of regular season, he is having a phenomenal year. I spent a lot of time going against him years ago when I was in the NFC East and to me, he is playing as good as he’s played. That is a credit to him, a credit to what they’ve done schematically as well. We have a lot of respect for Eli.