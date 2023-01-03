BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

City Hall will be lit blue and red, Mayor Byron Brown said, “Bills colors to signify our collective prayers for Damar Hamlin, his family, the Bills organization and his complete recovery.”

The American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will go blue from 9 to 9:15 p.m., the Niagara Falls Illumination Board announced.

A prayer vigil also will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Bills Store in Orchard Park.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance, with teary-eyed players and coaches on both teams having difficulty hiding their emotions.

Hamlin was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and was joined in the ambulance by his family before leaving for the hospital.

The chilling scene, which played out in front of a national television audience on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” has put the NFL on hold, with the game suspended. It sparked an outpouring of support for placing Hamlin’s life ahead of sports and pushed to the forefront the generous person the player is.

“Got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he’s doing right now, which is playing in the NFL,” said Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who has known Hamlin since he was 12. “To watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization, it’s just an honor to get to know young people like that. Had an opportunity to express that to him whenever I’ve seen him.”

Numerous NFL teams canceled their media availabilities on Tuesday, including the New England Patriots, who are scheduled to travel to Buffalo for both teams’ season finales on Sunday. The NFL’s schedule is now in flux after the game between Buffalo (12-3) and Cincinnati (11-3) — a showdown with AFC playoff race implications — was postponed indefinitely.

It’s unclear how the league will juggle its schedule to accommodate the Bills and Bengals. Both playoff-bound teams are supposed to play two games, including Monday night’s, before the postseason is set to open on Jan. 14.

*** Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.