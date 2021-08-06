No more tickets available for Saturday’s Bills practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for this Saturday’s Bills practice at Highmark Stadium are sold out.
The free tickets were offered for three dates, August 7 being the second of the three.
MORE | Bills fans welcomed for three training camp practices at Highmark Stadium
For a list of traffic pattern changes for this Saturday, click or tap here.
