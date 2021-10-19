No Sleep Till Buffalo: Bills Mafia welcomes the team back home from Nashville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday is a workday, you say? Not for Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo faithful are doing a great job of convincing News 4 that they never sleep.

Fans who didn’t travel to Nashville waited into the early hours of Tuesday morning to cheer on Josh Allen and company as they exited the plane.

Our crew was on hand at the airport to bring you the sights and sounds of the Mafia.

