“Nobody’s little brother,” Bills once again show this is a different team

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo once again proved it’s not the team that others have seen in recent years. A 38-9 blowout win over the Patriots marked their first sweep of their division rivals since 1999. It comes one week after they clinched the division for the first time since 1995. Josh Allen is also in the MVP race. Another week became another opportunity to show that they’re now a team to pay attention to.

“It just shows that we have evolved as an organization as a team that we’re nobody’s little brother,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said. “We’re not nobody’s little cousin, little dog, no. We are here, you’re going to respect us, you’re going to play us hard. You’re going to circle us on your schedule.”

For the fourth straight week, the Bills took control early and maintained throughout the game. Seeing a Buffalo team dominate the Patriots is not something that’s come around often in recent years.

“This is my first win ever coming here,” defensive back Micah Hyde said. “There’s a lot of guys in that locker room that this is their first win and it’s a big win for our organization.”

It’s part of an overall season of success. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs broke more franchise records. Allen passed Jim Kelly for the single-season touchdown record, and Diggs set the single-season record for receiving yards. Dawkins spoke on the job both have done together and the fact that both are getting national attention.

“It just shows we’re not the same Buffalo Bills that we’re even talking about two people potentially being in [the MVP] race,” Dawkins said. “It just shows what a great job our organization has done of getting the right guys here. I’m going to continue to say that week in and week out.”

Despite all the success, the team still isn’t patting itself on the back

“We still haven’t done anything yet,” Dawkins said.

“IT’s all nice and whatever, but none of this means anything right now, unless we go out and handle our business in the postseason,” offensive lineman Jon Feliciano said.

They’ve only won 13 games twice in the history of the franchise, and they have a chance to make it three next week against the Miami Dolphins.