NY Sen. Sean Ryan excited at the prospect of a full house of Bills fans at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senator Sean Ryan is excited at the possibility of having a full house of Bills fans next season.

Senator Ryan says getting the vaccine will be the right move for Bills Mafia.

He says getting the shot will save them the expense of having to get a COVID-19 test before every game.

“For the hardworking Bills fans, who work all week to get tickets in the upper deck, to add $60 for every game you go to, that’s just too much when you can get a vaccination for a big fat zero. And you’ll have a full stadium and give high fives to the people next to you, this 1/3 thing with everyone spread out. That’s not a Bills game in my opinion,” said Senator Ryan.

Senator Ryan believes the market will decide if stadiums go fully vaccinated. He said if stadiums can fill up with only vaccinated people that’s what going to happen.