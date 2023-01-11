BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an announcement that surprised no one, Nyheim Hines was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Buffalo Bills’ running back returned a kickoff for a touchdown not once, but twice in the Bills’ first game since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

And when all was said and done, the New England Patriots lost their ticket to the playoffs as the result of the 35-23 Bills victory.

In Sunday’s game, Hines became the first player since Leon Washington to turn two kickoff returns into touchdowns in the same game. Washington did it in Week 3 of the 2010 season. Hines was the first Bills player to score on two kickoff returns in one game.

This wasn’t the first time Hines scored a pair of return touchdowns, either. He won the special teams award back in 2019 after returning two punts to the end zone for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.

The Bills said Hines is the first player to have a game with two kickoff-return touchdowns and a game with two punt-return touchdowns in his career.