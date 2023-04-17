BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — History will be made when Nyheim Hines takes the field this upcoming season.
The Bills running back will be wearing No. 0 starting this year, the team announced, becoming the first player in franchise history to don the jersey number.
Starting this season in the NFL, players will be allowed to wear zero thanks to a rule change back in March. It comes after a 2021 resolution that widened the range of numbers players at particular positions are allowed to wear.
Hines joins a few other players opting to wear No. 0 around the league, including Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wideout Parris Campbell.
- Nyheim Hines to become first Buffalo Bill in history to wear No. 0
- 30 prospects in 30 days: Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz is a fan of Mitch Morse, could be starting-caliber center
- 30 prospects in 30 days: Auburn’s Owen Pappoe brings wealth of experience into NFL
- 30 prospects in 30 days: Alabama’s Henry To’o To’o could be steal to fill hole in middle of the defense
- 30 Prospects in 30 Days: Sydney Brown
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.