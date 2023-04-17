BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — History will be made when Nyheim Hines takes the field this upcoming season.

The Bills running back will be wearing No. 0 starting this year, the team announced, becoming the first player in franchise history to don the jersey number.

Starting this season in the NFL, players will be allowed to wear zero thanks to a rule change back in March. It comes after a 2021 resolution that widened the range of numbers players at particular positions are allowed to wear.

Hines joins a few other players opting to wear No. 0 around the league, including Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wideout Parris Campbell.