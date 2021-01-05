On the other sideline: QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) plays against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just about any football fan is familiar with Philip Rivers. The Colts quarterback has been in the NFL for nearly two decades, and has been a major problem for defenses throughout his career.

Rivers also hasn’t had any trouble against the Bills in his career. He’s 4-1 as a starter, with his last loss at Buffalo coming in 2008.

Last time Rivers met the Bills, he threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Chargers to a 31-20 victory in 2018.

In five games against Buffalo throughout his career, Rivers has thrown a combined 1,131 yards, 10 touchdowns and only one interception. That one interception came in the 2008 loss to the bills.

One could argue that those numbers don’t matter, not only because they were in the past, but they were also with a different team and a different coach. Rivers is still a dangerous quarterback even though he’s on a new team.

He doesn’t look like an over the hill quarterback in his first season with Indianapolis, either. Rivers hasn’t made many mistakes, and has protected the ball well for the Colts. He’s thrown 11 interceptions, his fourth lowest in his career, and his lowest since 2017.

For the 13th straight year he’s thrown for more than 4000 yards and has reached 20 touchdowns passing for the 15th season in a row.

Indianapolis hasn’t leaned on rivers as much recently. He only through more than 30 times once in the final four games of the season.

Buffalo needs to get Rivers to make mistakes if they want to keep him from being a factor offensively. Their defense has forced 10 turnovers in the last six games of the season, three of which were games with multiple takeaways.

Rivers isn’t their entire offense, but he could provide a major problem for the Bills defense if left unchecked this Saturday.