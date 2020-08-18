Petition calling for “Marv Levy Stadium” gains more than 3,000 signatures

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since we’re not calling it New Era Field anymore, the home of the Bills needs a new name.

Lately, the name of a beloved coach who led the team to four consecutive AFC Championships is drawing a lot of support from fans.

A petition calling for the venue to be called Marv Levy Stadium has gained more than 3,000 signatures. This is a sharp rise from earlier this month, when the petition only had hundreds of names on it.

Levy led to the Bills to Super Bowl appearances every year from 1991 to 1994. Unfortunately though, the team couldn’t pull out a victory on any of those occasions.

Still, Levy’s a living legend in the eyes of Bills fans, and they’re making their opinion of him known.

The following letter was sent to Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula:

August 17, 2020



Terry and Kim Pegula

One Bills Drive

Orchard Park, NY 14127



Dear Mr. and Mrs. Pegula,



As the Buffalo Bills move on from their stadium naming rights agreement with New Era Corp., there is no doubt that you already have many corporate special interests offering millions of dollars for this opportunity to promote their brands.



As lifelong Bills fans, however, we are writing to ask that you instead rename the stadium in honor of Hall of Fame Coach Marv Levy, the man who led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive AFC Championships in the early 1990s.



At 95 years of age, Marv Levy is a living legend. Throughout the six decades he spent working in professional and college football, Marv Levy’s decency, resilience, and intellectual curiosity were unparalleled. Indeed, they still are today. Renaming the stadium in his honor would be a fitting tribute to this great man and a worthy capstone on his football career.



We thank you for your attention to this matter and your continued stewardship of this proud NFL franchise.

You can add your name to the list of signatures here.

