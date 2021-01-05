Petition calls to ban Gov. Cuomo from Bills playoff game

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes off a protective mask during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s planning to visit Bills Stadium this weekend, but at least 14,200 people don’t want him there.

Last week, just after announcing that 6,772 fans would be allowed in the stands for this Saturday’s playoff game against the Colts, the Governor said he would be one of them.

That hasn’t sat well with some members of the Bills Mafia, though. A new change.org petition was subsequently created, bearing the name “Ban Andrew Cuomo from Buffalo Bills Stadium playoff games.”

As of Tuesday morning at 10:50 a.m., that petition has 14,291 signatures, with a goal of 15,000.

Started by Jeffrey Dorenzo, the petition’s description reads, “So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry. This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here.”

If you would like to see the petition, click/tap here.