BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - All week long the Bills defense heard about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. There was a lot of talk about whether or not they would be able to contain the dual-threat QB, but they answered the doubters on Saturday night.

“We took it as a challenge," defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said. "So when we see the guys on TV talking about how they don’t play defense in Buffalo, and we’re going to give up 30 points, yeah that’s a challenge that we all see. We take it as a challenge and we accept it, so we went out there and played like we had something to prove and that’s how you’re supposed to play football at your house, especially in the playoffs.”