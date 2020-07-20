Players Hit Twitter, #WeWantToPlay

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde intercepts a pass in the end zone, thrown by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are set to open training camp on July 28th, despite ongoing negotiations between the league and the NLFPA. On-field logistics of playing the 2020 season during the pandemic is the major hurdle.

Players around the league blitzed social media on Sunday, demanding the league listen to medical experts on how to return safely. Most of the Tweets contained the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

