Players Hit Twitter, #WeWantToPlay

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are set to open training camp on July 28th, despite ongoing negotiations between the league and the NLFPA. On-field logistics of playing the 2020 season during the pandemic is the major hurdle.
Players around the league blitzed social media on Sunday, demanding the league listen to medical experts on how to return safely. Most of the Tweets contained the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.