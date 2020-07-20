Players Hit Twitter, #WeWantToPlay

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde intercepts a pass in the end zone, thrown by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are set to open training camp on July 28th, despite ongoing negotiations between the league and the NLFPA. On-field logistics of playing the 2020 season during the pandemic is the major hurdle.

Players around the league blitzed social media on Sunday, demanding the league listen to medical experts on how to return safely. Most of the Tweets contained the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

If #AdamSilver can respect the voices and protect his @NBA players why can’t @NFLcommish do the same? Listen to your players. If we want to have a full season it will have to look different with OUR safety as the priority. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 19, 2020

If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. #WeWantToPlay — Micah Hyde (@micah_hyde) July 19, 2020

The @NFL is doing what they always do. They’re waiting for the last minute so they can try to put public pressure on the players just so you fans know we’ve asked numberous questions and a lot of them were flat out ignored by the owners #WeWanttoPlay — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) July 19, 2020

