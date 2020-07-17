Poloncarz turns down offer from bidet company to rename New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there’s no way a bidet company will own the naming rights to the home of the Buffalo Bills.

A company called Tushy retweeted an image shared by The Action Network’s Darren Rovell — a note appearing to be written by company founder Miki Agrawal.

In the note, Tushy offers to purchase the naming rights to the stadium we currently call New Era Field.

“With the news that New Era is dropping naming rights to the Bills stadium, Tushy — a provider of bidet attachments that transforms any traditional toilet into a booty wonderland — would like to announce a bid of up to $12,500,000 for the naming rights to the stadium and name it ‘Tushy Stadium,'” the note read.

Agrawal also says the company would “deploy portable toilets equipped with its bidet across parking lots and tailgating venues for every Bills home game in 2020 and 2021.”

In addition, they proposed something called the “Toilet Bowl”, which you can read more about in the tweet below…

Bidet company offers to put its name on Bills stadium after New Era drops out… pic.twitter.com/FcEYduPegV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 16, 2020

Although this appears to be a serious proposition, Poloncarz isn’t having it. The County Executive says Tushy would not get the naming rights even if they gave the highest offer.

They won't get it even if the highest offer. All names are subject to county and state approval and anything that embarrasses the community is dead on arrival. It's in the lease we negotiated. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 17, 2020

