BALTIMORE (WIVB) — There was uncertainty heading into the Baltimore game whether Bills strong safety Jordan Poyer would even play after missing the previous week’s game at Miami with a foot injury.

Not only did Poyer suit up against the Ravens on Sunday, he had the first multi-interception game of his career, including an end zone pick against Lamar Jackson that led to Tyler Bass’ game-winning field goal at the final horn.

On Wednesday, Poyer was recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his exploits in Buffalo’s 23-20 victory.

Both of Poyer’s picks came in the fourth quarter. The first came on a ball that was deflected at the line of scrimmage and bounded into the air. The second came when Poyer sprinted across the end zone to intercept Jackson’s throw for Devin Duvernay on fourth-and-goal at the Bills’ 2 with 4 minutes to play.

“He was wide-ass open,” Poyer said after the Bills raised their record to 3-1. “I kind of peeked. He was in the corner and Lamar didn’t see him at first. As soon as I peeked, he was raising his hands like he wanted the ball.

“I took off and Lamar saw him open and kind of floated it in the air and I was able to make a play on it.”

Poyer, 31, came to the Bills as a free agent before the 2017 season. He and Micah Hyde (now out for the year) have been anchors of the NFL’s top secondary ever since. The Bills have allowed, by far, the fewest touchdown passes of any team in the league since the start of the Sean McDermott era.

Since joining the Bills, Poyer is the only NFL player to record 500 tackles, 20 interceptions and 10 sacks. Last year, he was named first team all-Pro as one of the top two safeties in the league.

Poyer leads the NFL in interceptions with four. He’s the first Bill since Kiko Alonso in 2013 to record four interceptions in the first four games of a season — and he missed the third game.

This is Poyer’s second weekly or monthly honor since coming to Buffalo. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month in December of 2017, when he helped the Bills snap a 17-year playoff drought.