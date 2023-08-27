BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFL cutdown day is 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players. The Bills have some big decisions to make. Here’s my best guess at what the roster will look like.

QB (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

RB (3): James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray

FB (1): Reggie Gilliam

TE (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

WR (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter

OL (9): Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Connor McGovern, Ryan Bates, David Edwards, Ryan Van Demark, Ike Boettger

DL (10): Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson, Poona Ford, Tim Settle

LB (7): Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Tyler Matakevich

CB (6): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal

S (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin

K/P (2): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin

The Bills can release Reid Ferguson and bring him right back with little effort on both sides. That would free up a roster spot for Baylor Spector, who injured his hamstring Saturday. The Bills could then put Spector on IR (he can be activated during the season) and Reid would come back and take the open spot.

Reserve/PUP: (1): Von Miller (knee)

I think the Bills and Miller will chose to be cautious when deciding it’s time for game action. The Bills have nice depth up front and it’s more important to have Miller ready to rock late in the season.

IR (1): Matt Barkley (elbow)