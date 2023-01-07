LAS VEGAS (WIVB) — The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin’s injury on Monday night saw the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs saw the Bills cornerback honored.

Before the game, the two teams and fans engaged in a “moment of support” by cheering in an effort to encourage Hamlin and his family to continue to recover from Monday’s injury.

Hamlin continues to recover in a Cincinnati hospital, where he has been since Monday. He remains in critical condition, but is making “continued progress,” which includes being able to breathe on his own and has “excellent” neurological function, according to the Bills’ latest update on Saturday afternoon.

Across the league, the NFL has permitted teams to stylize their 30-yard lines to a Bills font in the number 3. In addition, all players are allowed to wear shirts during warmups that read “Love for Damar 3.” Finally, the Bills will jersey patches honoring Hamlin.

There are several tributes planned around the league throughout the weekend.