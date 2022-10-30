ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Bills return back home to Highmark Stadium after their bye week, fans were eager to be back together on the tailgate lots.

“It’s the most beautiful weather, we could not asked for better weather, and we’re just excited to all be here together and to just cheer on the Bills,” said a group of friends who traveled in from Mexico and Dallas.

“I came in as an outsider, and I feel like I’m home,” said Rob Keogh, a Green Bay Packers fan, who traveled in to Nova Scotia. Though he’s not part of the Bills Mafia, he’s excited to see what’s instore for Buffalo on and off the field. “I’m a die hard Rodgers fan, I love rogers but I’m telling you right now, Allen right now, is the best in the NFL.”

On Sunday, throughout the sea of red, blue and zubaz many fans were excited to break out their Halloween costumers for the game.

“I just thought it would be fun and the crowd would really appreciate having some fun and with Halloween and celebrating the holiday,” said Robert Whalen, Jr, a Hamburg resident who dressed up in his homemade “Groot” costume for Sunday’s game. “I love the character Groot, he’s a lot of fun and as it turns out the Bills drafted a player, Greg Rousseau, and his nickname is “Groot” because he is so tall. So it made sense to just wear it to the Halloween tailgate.”

While some Bills fans are trying out a new look at the tailgate — the team recently released renderings for the first look at the new stadium and some fans have mixed feelings about it.

“I’m on the side that says I’m a little disappointed that we didn’t go with the dome, only because the building would be useful year round,” said Whalen, Jr.

“I’m looking forward to when they start just breaking ground you know to make it’s real.” said Paul Bouchard, a Bills fan who traveled in from Saratoga, “That’s what I’m really looking forward to, just seeing that it’s real and it’s coming because it’s really an exciting time in Buffalo.”

While the excitement for new stadium is on and off the field, the new stadium’s construction is expected to start around spring 2023, and is expected to be finished by the fall 2026.