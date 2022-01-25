Report: Bills DC Leslie Frazier to have second interview with Giants

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier takes the field during practice before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A little over a day after the New York Giants requested a second interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their open head coaching position, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has reported via Twitter that the team also plans to give a follow-up interview to Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier.

With former Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen on board as the Giants’ new general manager as of last week, the Bills’ coordinators will each be getting another shot at taking over as the next head coach in East Rutherford.

Frazier and Daboll have each interviewed with the Bears and Dolphins as well.