Bills release RB LeSean McCoy

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs the ball before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a surprise move as the team trims its roster down to 53-players, the Bills released running back LeSean McCoy, News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed confirmed Saturday morning.

I can confirm that LeSean McCoy has been released by the Bills. First reported by @AdamSchefter



McCoy ran for 3814 yards in Buffalo

6th most in franchise history — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 31, 2019

ESPN was first to report the roster move.

McCoy, who general manager Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott said was the starter at running back early in the spring, was looking for a bounce-back year after recording career lows in yards, 514, and yards per attempt (3.2) in 2018. He also scored just three rushing touchdowns — the fewest in a single season since joining the Bills in 2015, when he also had just three touchdowns on the ground.

In the off-season, the Bills brought in McCoy’s longtime friend and veteran running back Frank Gore, 36, to share duties in the backfield. They also drafted Devin Singletary in the third round in this year’s NFL Draft.

Singletary ran for more than 4600 yards and scored 67 rushing touchdowns during his three year career at Florida Atlantic.

McCoy, 31, has rushed for 10,606 yards and scored 69 career touchdowns in his 10-year career.

The Bills have until 4 p.m. to trim the roster down to 53-players.