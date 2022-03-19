ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bills have traded a 2022 seventh round pick to the Cleveland Browns for veteran quarterback Case Keenum.

The Bills lost their 2021-22 backup Mitch Trubisky this past week, as he signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh, replacing newly-retired Ben Roethlisberger in the starting role.

Keenum, a journeyman, was a backup for the Browns the past two seasons after spending time with five other teams since 2013. Keenum has played 76 career games and has thrown for 78 touchdowns, 14,876 yards and 1,356 completions in 2,173 attempts.

He led Minnesota to an 11-3 record and a conference championship appearance as starter in 2017. His number one receiver that year? Stefon Diggs. The pair connected for the famous 61-yard “Minneapolis Miracle” on the final play of their 2017 NFC divisional round game against New Orleans to advance to the conference championship.

The Browns recently acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans and have since been looking to trade 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield as well. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns are expected to sign Jacoby Brissett as Watson’s backup on a one-year deal.