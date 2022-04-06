ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says Stefon Diggs will be sticking around for another six years.

According to Schefter, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has signed a four-year extension with the team.

This $104 million deal includes a guaranteed $70 million, Schefter says sources have told ESPN.

Schefter says the plan is to have Diggs retire as a Buffalo Bill.

Quarterback Josh Allen had a one-word response to this news, “Yes.” His approval comes after a recent response to Trevon Diggs, Stefon’s brother and cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Trevon had tweeted, “I’ve always wanted to play on the same team as my brother.” Sportscenter shared an image of this tweet, to which Allen simply replied, “No.“

Allen and Diggs have played alongside each other for the past two seasons, reaching the NFL playoffs both times.