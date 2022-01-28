Bills OC Brian Daboll hired as new Giants head coach

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll during pre-game warmups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Giants have finalized a deal with Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll to become their next head coach, per the Giants’ Twitter, following reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Daboll, a Western New York native and St. Francis High School grad, recently had his second interview with the Giants this week. Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier had also recently interviewed for the position. He has also been interviewed by the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

Former Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen was also recently hired by the Giants as their new general manager.

Daboll leaves Buffalo after four seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. This is his first head coaching job in the NFL.

He arrived in Buffalo in 2018 after a one-year stint as the offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama. In four seasons, Daboll took the Bills from 30th in the league in total offense his first year, to fifth in the 2021 regular season. The Bills finished second in the NFL in yards per game and points per game in 2020. He followed that up with a fifth place finish in yards and third in points per game this past season. The NFL also named Daboll AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020.

Perhaps most notably, Daboll oversaw the development of Josh Allen from his rookie season in 2018 until now. In that time, Allen went from raw, unproven rookie, to MVP candidate and franchise QB of the Buffalo Bills.

Under Daboll, Allen’s completion percentage, yards, touchdowns and passer rating went up each of his first three seasons. Those numbers only saw a slight dip in 2021.

Daboll now heads to the Giants where, for now, he’ll lead a young offense with Daniel Jones at quarterback. No doubt New York is hoping he’ll do the same work for them and their quarterback, whomever that might be, that he did for Allen and the Bills in the four seasons he coached there.

Now the Bills are left looking for a new offensive coordinator. Chatter around social media is that Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey is a candidate to replace Daboll, but no word from the team yet on who would be in the running for the open position.

Schefter has reported that Dorsey would be a candidate for offensive coordinator for the Bills or the Giants.

