REPORT: Bills OC Brian Daboll to Interview With Browns

After helping the Bills offense take the next step, Buffalo’s Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll is set to interview with the Cleveland Browns for their head coaching job, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Daboll played a crucial role in the development of Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his sophomore season, along with helping the Bills to a 10-6 record, and their second playoff appearance in three years.

After the Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens Sunday, December 29th, the coaching search immediately began. The Browns may look to Daboll to help develop second year quarterback Baker Mayfield.