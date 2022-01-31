Reports: Bills OL Coach Bobby Johnson to join Daboll, Schoen on Giants’ staff

Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson looks on during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the New York Giants’ recent hiring of former Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll for the head coaching role, as well as former Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen as their new general manager, the Giants are reportedly not done picking from the Bills’ 2021-22 staff.

According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, and confirmed by The Athletic’s Tim Graham, Bobby Johnson, the Bills’ offensive line coach, will be taking on the same role in the Meadowlands for the Giants, coaching the OL for Big Blue.

Johnson began his most recent stint with the Bills in 2019, as he oversaw the team’s offensive line rebuild in his first season. He previously spent two years as the Bills’ assistant OL coach from 2010-11. Before coming to Buffalo in 2010, Johnson coached for three colleges from 1995-2009: Akron, Miami (Ohio) and Indiana. He started as a defensive line coach at Akron, but moved to the OL in his final year in Miami, where has since remained.

Between his two Bills stints, Johnson returned to the NFL to coach tight ends for the Jaguars, Lions and Raiders from 2012-17, before becoming the assistant line coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.