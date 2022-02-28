INDIANAPOLIS (WIVB) — The Indianapolis Colts have submitted a proposal to guarantee each team a possession in overtime games, both in the regular season and the postseason, according to Sunday reports from NFL Network’s Judy Battista and The Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

The current overtime rules came under fire this year, especially in Western New York, when the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of this year’s playoffs after not getting an overtime possession in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game.

“The notion of changing the OT rule in post-season only is rooted in a reality: the best QBs are playing then, so greater chance team that wins the coin flip scores on first possession and ends the game without opponent touching the ball. And yes, I was at the AFC Champ Game,” tweeted Battista, who has been covering conversations regarding proposed rule changes, including the overtime rules.

The AFC Championship Game Battista referenced in the tweet pitted the Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals the week after the Bills’ overtime loss. That game also went into overtime, however, the Bengals forced a turnover and won, despite not starting with the ball, potentially killing any argument against the current rules. In spite of that, the Colts have proposed changes.

Battista said it would take 24 votes from owners to make a change and at this time it’s unclear how much the owners support the change. Both the Chiefs and Ravens have proposed changes to overtime rules since 2019.