Road closures, traffic pattern changes for Bills vs. Packers game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has provided the road closures and things you need to know about this Saturday’s traffic, in relation to the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium.

MORE | Josh Allen to start when Bills take on Packers

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.

The road will remain closed until after the game

Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a

Lot 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

After the game, Rte. 20a will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound

MORE | Bills HC Sean McDermott says the Covid vaccine is a ‘personal’ and ‘competitive’ decision for players