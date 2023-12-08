OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (WIVB) — John Rood was born and raised in Rochester, and he brought his love for the Buffalo Bills with him in a 2016 move that put him closer to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rood joined us on Friday morning to talk about the Bills Backers of Kansas City, and the two bars where Bills fans gather to cheer on the red and blue.

Will the Bills see a victory against the Chiefs this Sunday? Hear Rood’s thoughts in the video above.