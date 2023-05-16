ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Rory McIlroy has his focus on this week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, it seems that come September, he’ll have an eye on the Buffalo Bills as well.

McIlroy hinted at his allegiance to the Bills during a Tuesday press conference when asked if he had embraced any Western New York culture since his last visit to Oak Hill in 2013.

“It certainly makes it easier to root for the Bills when Josh Allen is throwing the football,” McIlroy said.

The 34-year-old said he has yet to meet the Bills’ QB1, but with Allen likely making an appearance at the four-day championship, there should be ample opportunities for the two athletes to become acquainted.

“I know he’s a big golf fan,” McIlroy said of Allen. “I haven’t met him. I think he played Pebble Beach pro-am this year, but I didn’t play there. Yeah, I’d obviously love to meet him.”

McIlroy’s wife, Erica, is a Rochester native and graduate of Irondequoit High School, making him a bit of an indirect hometown favorite. While he has spent time away from the golf course in Rochester over the years, he hasn’t gone full Western New Yorker.

“I didn’t know a ton about this part of the world pre-2014, 2013, I guess, the first time we played here,” McIlroy said. “I’ve only had one garbage plate in my life. I haven’t went overboard with

that.”

The PGA Championship’s first round begins Thursday.

News 4’s sister station WROC contributed to this report.