BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out for Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer, 32, sustained a knee injury last week against Washington. His 14 tackles rank third on the team.

Poyer’s absence likely elevates Taylor Rapp into a starting role alongside Micah Hyde — and it could open the door for Damar Hamlin to dress for his first regular-season game since suffering cardiac arrest on the field last season. Hamlin played in the preseason this year but was inactive in each of the first three games.

Coach Sean McDermott said in a radio interview Friday that long snapper Reid Ferguson — the only other player to miss practice Thursday — is expected to practice Friday.

Hurts in coverage for sure.



But Poyer has also struggled making open field tackles this season. In terms of the last line against a Mostert/Achane, Taylor Rapp might be better right now.



Still an overall loss for #Bills. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 29, 2023

The Bills and Dolphins kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium. WIVB is airing the game in the Buffalo market. Tune in for for our pregame show, Buffalo Kickoff Live, at 11 a.m.