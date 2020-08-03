Sean McDermott: 4 Notable Quotes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott held a Zoom press conference on Sunday. He talked about the challenge of not having preseason games, injury concerns, the decision to send rookies home and more.

Q: What is the biggest challenge this year with no preseason games and that opportunity to evaluate your team?

McDermott: Yeah, I was thinking let me have you guys come out and just suit up for a day and we’ll just see if we can get like an inner-squad (scrimmage). Maybe the Bills versus the media type of approach to a game, if you guys are up for. (Josh Reed) you can coach the other side, I’ll coach the Bills. You coach the other side and then I’ll just question everything, every call you make (laughs). No, no, listen no preseason games, you know when I first heard that…And I think just understanding ‘why’ is important and trying to educate myself and listening on what the reasons were. As a coach, again, you have 32 head coaches. Like 31 other head coaches, like myself, that there’s like, ‘Oh, why are we doing that?’ Or whatever, but the more that I listened to the ‘why’ I understand. Certainly I would like to have preseason games, but it’s been done before. Maybe not always in the NFL, but colleges do it or something similar every year. So I’ve reached out to a couple college coaches, my college coach that I played for and he certainly had a lot of success, so we’ve got a lot of smart people in this in this building also that have come from a lot of different backgrounds that can help. Again I’m confident that we will adjust. I’m confident that our players will adjust and we’ll have a good plan in place here to get our team ready to go.

Q: Can you get into some of the specifics as to the decision making process in sending the rookies home last week. And secondly, I know it’s been negotiated with the PA but the extended conditioning time, the threat of certain types of injuries coming off a condensed or shortened or COVID affected offseason, if you will, how concerned you are about that and maybe how additional you’d be trying to manage that situation?

McDermott: There’s no playbook for this out there, right? I can’t stress that enough. When we did send the rookies home the other day, I received multiple calls, as did Brandon, from people around the league, trying to do their research, trying to figure out why we were doing it, and what adjustments we were making. Really for us, what I can share is just the fact that we want to be smart, we want to be responsible. As I try and communicate to our players and our staff, safety is always number one. Not only off the field but on the field that we’re teaching the right techniques to our players and coaching the right techniques and so that’s not just unique to this season. And so with that in mind, we wanted to err on the side of caution and be proactive and preventative in our approach and I think we did a good job of that and I also think it sent a message to our players and our staff that this is real, and we don’t want something like that come up during the season, where we have to miss time together. But at the same time, we have to learn through this. We’re living through it and so I also think how we adjust is important. I wanted to do a good job and we made sure that that was known and what we expect in terms of where guys go will leave here, and that we’ve got to be all responsible or accountable to one another, when we leave this this bubble that we have inside of our building here.

Q: If I could follow one thing for you personally, is this may be the greatest challenge you’ve ever faced as a coach? I’m sure you’ve had some tough situations but this one in particular, does this take the cake maybe?

McDermott: Yeah, but I’m sure for a lot of us, it does. This is a unique time in our world. It’s a leadership issue, you know, to me it’s not that we can solve it. But well, what can we do to solve what we can solve? And so that’s a big part of my job and Brandon’s job and the leadership in our building here, is to solve the riddle every day, and we’re doing the best we can. And listen, I don’t think anyone’s going to be clean through all of this. With the cases and it’s going to continue to be around as we’re being told by medical people and we’ve just got to find a way to control the controllables and continue to move our team and our organization forward and hopefully to provide hope to our community and our world here.

Q: How concerned are you about injuries given the extended ramp up period?

McDermott: That’s a good point and good question, that is a challenge but we’re lucky and fortunate that we have a group effort on that every year. So we’ve got a good sports science department here that I count on and rely on and a strength coach and his staff and as well as our medical staff. So we’re all hands on deck every year, including this year, so I think in a somewhat different way this year the NFL has put those guidelines into place early on because of the situation and circumstances from the spring. I think it’s responsible on their part. They’re not tying our hands behind our back. Everyone’s in the same position and I’m confident that we’ll be ready to go.

