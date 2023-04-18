ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and select players are expected to speak to the media Tuesday as the team’s offseason workouts have begun.
The media availability also comes just nine days before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Bills have the No. 27 pick in the first round.
You can watch the live stream above, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
