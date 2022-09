ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak with the media at 4 p.m. Monday.

The Bills lost 21-19 to division rival Miami on Sunday in a game in which the Bills were plagued with injuries. Coordinators Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier will also be speaking.

The full presser can be livestreamed above.